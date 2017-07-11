Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiere

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The first episode of the new seventh season of the Game of Thrones fantasy drama TV series will be shown on Saturday night at one of Moscow’s subway stations, the metro press service announced.

"The TV series premiere will take place underground for the first time," the press service said.

The episode will be shown on a big screen as part of the Metro Night project which turns subway stations into sites for cultural events.

Visitors will be able to meet actors dressed as the saga characters and take pictures with a replica of the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones, is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels. It is considered one of the most expensive projects in American television.