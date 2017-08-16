George R. R. Martin says he has no political ambitions

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. American writer George R. R. Martin, best known for his international bestselling series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, has no political ambitions, he said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Martin made various lists of the most influential writers. In 2011, he was listed among the most influential people in the world according to Time magazine.

"I have no political aspirations. The people that come up with these lists - I do not know what they base it on," Martin said.

"I imagine I have a certain amount of influence on young fantasy or science fiction writers who are trying to build a career, look at me and try to follow some of the things I have done, but I do not think I have any great influence on the world as a whole. If I say ‘Vote for X’, people will still make up their own minds," he added.

At the same time, the writer noted it is important to be heard. "What I do say and try to do is vote - weather it is for awards or for Congress or presidency - vote. Make your choices, let your voice be heard," he said.

A Song of Ice and Fire book series was adapted to fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, gaining worldwide popularity. Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive projects in the history of American television.