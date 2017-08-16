Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

George R. R. Martin says he has no political ambitions

Society & Culture
August 16, 14:53 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

At the same time, the writer noted it is important to be heard

Share
1 pages in this article
George R. R. Martin

George R. R. Martin

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. American writer George R. R. Martin, best known for his international bestselling series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, has no political ambitions, he said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Martin made various lists of the most influential writers. In 2011, he was listed among the most influential people in the world according to Time magazine.

Read also
George Martin

George Martin reveals HBO plans for Game of Thrones universe after show is over

"I have no political aspirations. The people that come up with these lists - I do not know what they base it on," Martin said.

"I imagine I have a certain amount of influence on young fantasy or science fiction writers who are trying to build a career, look at me and try to follow some of the things I have done, but I do not think I have any great influence on the world as a whole. If I say ‘Vote for X’, people will still make up their own minds," he added.

At the same time, the writer noted it is important to be heard. "What I do say and try to do is vote - weather it is for awards or for Congress or presidency - vote. Make your choices, let your voice be heard," he said.

A Song of Ice and Fire book series was adapted to fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, gaining worldwide popularity. Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive projects in the history of American television.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear deal
3
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
4
Putin hopes for development of cooperation with US in space despite problems on Earth
5
US embassy in Russia refuses to comment on diplomatic personnel reduction process
6
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
7
Russia to start building infrastructure for Angara rocket at Vostochny spaceport in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама