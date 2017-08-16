George Martin reveals HBO plans for Game of Thrones universe after show is over

ST. PETERSBURG, August 16. /TASS/. The new series planned by HBO in the Game of Thrones universe will follow the story of Tales of Dunk and Egg book series, the author of the books George R. R. Martin said in an interview with TASS.

"That is not going to happen. HBO is going to have another show after Game of Thrones ends set in the world of Westeros. Last August just about a year from today I met with them to discuss some possible ideas and one of the ideas I proposed was a show based on Tales of Dunk and Egg. HBO passed on that, it was not one of the ideas they were interested in. But I will continue with the Dunk and Egg stories," he said.

The media reported earlier that after the completion of the Game of Thrones, HBO planed a new show in the same universe. Prequel book series Tales of Dunk and Egg was among the possible sources for a new TV adaptation.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama TV series adapted from A Song of Ice and Fire book series, written by George R. R. Martin. The series premiered on HBO in the United States on April 17, 2011, gaining worldwide popularity. Game of Thrones is one of the most expensive projects in the history of American television.