Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Polar explorer certain Russia can obtain rights to Arctic shelf in 2020

Society & Culture
August 02, 11:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Hero of the Soviet Union and Russia, prominent Arctic explorer Artur Chilingarov expects the UN to recognize Russia’s rights to the Arctic continental shelf

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/David Goldman

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Hero of the Soviet Union and Russia, prominent Arctic explorer Artur Chilingarov expects the UN to recognize Russia’s rights to the Arctic continental shelf within the next few years.

Read also

Scientists call Arctic 'blank space' on world archaeology map

Putin expects new big projects with foreign participation in Arctic

Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in Arctic

Experts: alternative energy may be used widely in the Arctic

"After our expedition, Russia was actively gearing up for our second bid for the Arctic continental shelf, which it filed a year ago," he told TASS. "Now it’s up to the UN and the commission on the law of the sea to decide. That will take from three to five years, and, if there are no political maneuvers, as a scientist I believe that we will obtain worldwide rights for Arctic by 2020-2023, and that is 1.2 million square kilometers," Chilingarov stated.

Ten years ago, Chilingarov and a team of polar explorers descended to the Arctic seabed at the intersection of geographical meridians in the Mir-1 and Mir-2 bathyscaphes. The expedition was part of a program to explore the Arctic continental shelf and Russia’s Lomonosov Ridge.

Paris Agreement 

The Paris climate agreement ratified by Russia in April 2016 will help preserve the nature of the Arctic region, he went on. 

Gallery
15 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos

The scientist recalled that climate change has had a profound impact on the Arctic region. The area and thickness of the ice shell is decreasing, which makes research in the northern latitudes difficult. Although, according to Chilingarov, the climate change process depends more on the glacial period cycles, he supports the idea of reducing emissions into the atmosphere.

"As Special Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation in the Arctic Region, I fully support the initiative to join the Paris agreement. That should have a positive impact on the development of cooperation in the region," the scientist said.

Washington earlier decided to withdraw from the Paris agreement. US President Donald Trump said the move stemmed from the excessive financial burden for the country due to the need to comply with strict environmental standards. According to the World Meteorological Organization, Washington’s decision will lead to an additional 0.3- degree increase in temperatures by 2100.

Gallery
11 photo

Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — Tillerson
2
Russia’s new permanent representative to UN recounts his first meeting with US counterpart
3
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
4
Rosneft plans to drill three more wells in Vietnam in 2018
5
Putin praises Russian Airborne Force for preserving military traditions
6
Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020
7
Pence’s visit to Montenegro seeks to stir up anti-Russian hysteria, says politician
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама