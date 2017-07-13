Back to Main page
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures

Society & Culture
July 13, 15:07 UTC+3

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded broke off an ice shelf on the Antarctic peninsula on July 12

A view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, November 10, 2016
A view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, November 10, 2016
A view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, November 10, 2016
© EPA/NASA/JOHN SONNTAG
An aerial photo showing a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, 2016
An aerial photo showing a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, 2016
An aerial photo showing a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, 2016
© John Sonntag/NASA via AP
Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica
Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica
Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica
© British Antarctic Survey via AP
Gentoo penguins standing on rocks near the Chilean station Bernardo O'Higgins, Antarctica. A scientific study in 2016 said that an estimated 150,000 Adelie penguins died in Cape Denison, Antarctica in the five years since a giant iceberg blocked their main access to food
Gentoo penguins standing on rocks near the Chilean station Bernardo O'Higgins, Antarctica. A scientific study in 2016 said that an estimated 150,000 Adelie penguins died in Cape Denison, Antarctica in the five years since a giant iceberg blocked their main access to food
Gentoo penguins standing on rocks near the Chilean station Bernardo O'Higgins, Antarctica. A scientific study in 2016 said that an estimated 150,000 Adelie penguins died in Cape Denison, Antarctica in the five years since a giant iceberg blocked their main access to food
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
There are 17 different whale species in the Antarctic. Although whaling has been banned since 1986, Japan continues and justifies its whale hunt saying it is a 'scientific whaling'. Photo: Japanese harpoon ship appearing beyond an iceberg in the Antarctic Southern Ocean
There are 17 different whale species in the Antarctic. Although whaling has been banned since 1986, Japan continues and justifies its whale hunt saying it is a 'scientific whaling'. Photo: Japanese harpoon ship appearing beyond an iceberg in the Antarctic Southern Ocean
There are 17 different whale species in the Antarctic. Although whaling has been banned since 1986, Japan continues and justifies its whale hunt saying it is a 'scientific whaling'. Photo: Japanese harpoon ship appearing beyond an iceberg in the Antarctic Southern Ocean
© EPA/MICHAEL WILLIAMS - SEA SHEPHERD
Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. Photo: Pieces of thawing ice scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, South Shetland Island archipelago, Antarctica, 2015
Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. Photo: Pieces of thawing ice scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, South Shetland Island archipelago, Antarctica, 2015
Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. Photo: Pieces of thawing ice scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, South Shetland Island archipelago, Antarctica, 2015
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. Photo: View of the Cuverville Island off the Antarctic Peninsula
As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. Photo: View of the Cuverville Island off the Antarctic Peninsula
As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. Photo: View of the Cuverville Island off the Antarctic Peninsula
© Lotus Communications/TASS
An enormous iceberg, right, broken off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory in 2008
An enormous iceberg, right, broken off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory in 2008
An enormous iceberg, right, broken off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory in 2008
© AP Photo/Torsten Blackwood, Pool
A Weddell seal basks in the sun on sea ice after emerging from a hole made by scientific divers for underwater ecological surveys, Antartica, 2012
A Weddell seal basks in the sun on sea ice after emerging from a hole made by scientific divers for underwater ecological surveys, Antartica, 2012
A Weddell seal basks in the sun on sea ice after emerging from a hole made by scientific divers for underwater ecological surveys, Antartica, 2012
© EPA/YONHAP
A church in the town of Villa Las Estrellas on King George Island, Antarctica, 2015
A church in the town of Villa Las Estrellas on King George Island, Antarctica, 2015
A church in the town of Villa Las Estrellas on King George Island, Antarctica, 2015
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Chilean Navy officers pushing away ice by moving their boat in circles in Antarctica
Chilean Navy officers pushing away ice by moving their boat in circles in Antarctica
Chilean Navy officers pushing away ice by moving their boat in circles in Antarctica
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, Antarctica, November 10, 2016
© EPA/NASA/JOHN SONNTAG
An aerial photo showing a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf, 2016
© John Sonntag/NASA via AP
Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica
© British Antarctic Survey via AP
Gentoo penguins standing on rocks near the Chilean station Bernardo O'Higgins, Antarctica. A scientific study in 2016 said that an estimated 150,000 Adelie penguins died in Cape Denison, Antarctica in the five years since a giant iceberg blocked their main access to food
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
There are 17 different whale species in the Antarctic. Although whaling has been banned since 1986, Japan continues and justifies its whale hunt saying it is a 'scientific whaling'. Photo: Japanese harpoon ship appearing beyond an iceberg in the Antarctic Southern Ocean
© EPA/MICHAEL WILLIAMS - SEA SHEPHERD
Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. Photo: Pieces of thawing ice scattered along the beachshore at Punta Hanna, Livingston Island, South Shetland Island archipelago, Antarctica, 2015
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. Photo: View of the Cuverville Island off the Antarctic Peninsula
© Lotus Communications/TASS
An enormous iceberg, right, broken off the Knox Coast in the Australian Antarctic Territory in 2008
© AP Photo/Torsten Blackwood, Pool
A Weddell seal basks in the sun on sea ice after emerging from a hole made by scientific divers for underwater ecological surveys, Antartica, 2012
© EPA/YONHAP
A church in the town of Villa Las Estrellas on King George Island, Antarctica, 2015
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Chilean Navy officers pushing away ice by moving their boat in circles in Antarctica
© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

A giant iceberg twice the size of Moscow split off in Antarctica on July 12. The iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described as weighing 1 trillion tons. Scientists argue on whether this event is linked to human-induced climate change or it is part of the natural cycle of an ice shelf. Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. See the Antarctica's frozen beauty in this gallery by TASS.

Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures
10
San Fermin: Running of the bulls festival in Spain
10
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in time
