Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures

Yaroslavl to get Russia’s tallest Ferris wheelSociety & Culture July 13, 16:49
Yandex does not rule out Yandex.Taxi and Uber IPOBusiness & Economy July 13, 16:34
At least 40,000 troops may be engaged in NATO drills in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 16:24
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamicWorld July 13, 16:17
Kremlin assures Russia would support any US leader seeking to cultivate bilateral tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 15:24
Legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumed for DNA testSociety & Culture July 13, 15:22
Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in picturesSociety & Culture July 13, 15:07
Experts prove proactively boosting power lines’ capacity does not reduce energy costsScience & Space July 13, 14:24
Kremlin hopes masterminds behind Nemtsov murder will be foundRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 14:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
A giant iceberg twice the size of Moscow split off in Antarctica on July 12. The iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described as weighing 1 trillion tons. Scientists argue on whether this event is linked to human-induced climate change or it is part of the natural cycle of an ice shelf. Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. See the Antarctica's frozen beauty in this gallery by TASS.