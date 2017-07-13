Antarctica's frozen beauty captured in pictures

A giant iceberg twice the size of Moscow split off in Antarctica on July 12. The iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf, scientists at the University of Swansea in Britain said. The iceberg, which is likely to be named A68, is described as weighing 1 trillion tons. Scientists argue on whether this event is linked to human-induced climate change or it is part of the natural cycle of an ice shelf. Water is eating away at the Antarctic ice, melting it where it hits the oceans. As the ice sheets slowly thaw, water pours into the sea, 130 billion tons of ice (118 billion metric tons) per year for the past decade, according to NASA satellite calculations. See the Antarctica's frozen beauty in this gallery by TASS.

