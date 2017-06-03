Back to Main page
Putin expects new big projects with foreign participation in Arctic

Business & Economy
June 03, 14:39 UTC+3

The Russian president hopes all plans concerning the Arctic will be carried out

PORT BRONKA (Leningrad region), June 3. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin expects quicker implementation of the Yamal LNG project as well as new big projects with foreign participation in the Arctic.

"I hope the pace of the [Yamal LNG] project will increase, and all our plans would be carried out of course," he said during the ceremony of naming the Christophe de Margerie gas tanker.

"And, of course, I hope the richest Arctic region will have new large-scale promising projects, including in cooperation with our French, Chinese and other foreign counterparts."

The forum 

More than 14,000 participants gathered at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 according to preliminary estimations, 386 agreements for around 2 trillion rubles ($35.32 bln) were signed at the forum, Presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov said at a press conference on the results of the SPIEF-2017.

"The number of agreements signed at the forum is increasing from year to year. As of 8:00 on June 2, 386 investment agreements and memorandums were signed for a total of around 2 trillion rubles [$35.32 bln]," Kobyakov said.

