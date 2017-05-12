Back to Main page
Russian politician sees no reasons for conflicts in Arctic

Business & Economy
May 12, 17:37 UTC+3 Moscow

An expert says Russia is open to international cooperation in all spheres, including the Arctic

© Geological Institute, Russian Academy of Sciences press service/TASS

Moscow, May 12. /TASS/. The Arctic's long-term use should not lead to conflicts between the Arctic states, because there are no reasons for them, said Director of Russian Institute for Strategic Studies Mikhail Fradkov.

"The Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Fairbanks has strengthened peaceful cooperation in the Arctic. This region has huge economic potential. Its long-term use must not become a matter of debate or even conflict between the Arctic states," he told TASS, commenting on the most recent Arctic Council ministerial meeting.

"Russia sees no reasons for conflicts here. Besides, the Arctic is governed by a solid pillar of international law to ensure peaceful cooperation in the area," he continued.

According to Fradkov, Russia is open to international cooperation in all spheres, including the Arctic. "Ensuring peace and the stable development of the Arctic regions must remain key issues, in addition to conserving wildlife impacted by human activities in this environmentally vulnerable area," he concluded.

The Fairbanks Declaration highlights "the commitment to maintain peace, stability, and constructive cooperation in the Arctic," as well as contribute to the economic development of the North’s indigenous people, and the protection of the environment.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 to coordinate the Arctic states’ activity for the region’s stable development. It does not deal with military or security issues. The Arctic Region is a high-level venue that provides cooperation, especially in the area of environmental protection. The council includes Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Russia, the US, Finland, and Sweden.

