Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia

Society & Culture
August 01, 15:44 UTC+3 TASS

The unique metal was found by a bulldozer operator while leveling the dumps

© Mikhail Kavashkin/TASS, 1998

TASS, August 1. A gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg has been discovered by the Zarya (Dawn) prospecting team in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, the regional Ministry of Natural Resources reported on its website on Tuesday.

"The unique metal was found by a bulldozer operator while leveling <…> the dumps. In terms of its weight, this nugget became the biggest out of any of those earlier found in the Khabarovsk Region," the ministry said.

In 2011, the Vostok prospecting team found a golden nugget weighing 7.5 kg.

Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
