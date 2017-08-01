Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia

Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in PolandSociety & Culture August 01, 16:30
TASS, August 1. A gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg has been discovered by the Zarya (Dawn) prospecting team in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory, the regional Ministry of Natural Resources reported on its website on Tuesday.
"The unique metal was found by a bulldozer operator while leveling <…> the dumps. In terms of its weight, this nugget became the biggest out of any of those earlier found in the Khabarovsk Region," the ministry said.
In 2011, the Vostok prospecting team found a golden nugget weighing 7.5 kg.