Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin praises Moscow International Film Festival

Society & Culture
June 22, 21:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Moscow International Film Festival that opened for the 39th time on Thursday is one of the most prestigious events in the world

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent congratulations to the participants and guests of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival. He stressed a special status of the event, the Kremlin press service said.

"This is the oldest Russia cinematic forum and it is rightly considered to be a big emblematic event in the cultural life of Russia and other countries," Putin said. "I always justifies the expectations of the highly demanding cinematic art connoisseurs and impresses with new projects, ideas and concepts, a tightly packed program, and the big numbers of attending stars every time while keeping up its historic traditions."

The presidential address was read out at the gala opening ceremony by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Zhukov.

Gallery
18 photo

Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the years

The Moscow International Film Festival that opened for the 39th time on Thursday is one of the most prestigious film forums in the world. Its history began in 1935 when it was held for the first time but various political and international collisions resulted an interval of almost 25 years between the first and the second festival.

The President of the Moscow Film Festival, the Russian film director, producer and actor Nikita Mikhalkov, and Finnish producer Jorn Johan Donner declared the festival open in Russian and English.

The opening ceremony began with the song titled ‘Give Back the Memory’ devoted to the Russian military who died while in the service of their homeland.

"Give back the memory// Return yourselves// I’ll pray for you all through my tears// The Earth and the skies have welded into one for ever// But this is so inhumane," say the lyrics of the song performed by the Uzbekistani-American-Russian singer Nargiz.

As the president of the festival, Nikita Mikhalkov decided that performance of this song would be an appropriate step considering that the festival opened on June 22, the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow in Russia. On June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany and its allies attacked the Soviet Union on a broad front from the sub-Arctic areas to the shores of the Black Sea, thus triggering a war that would last four years and take away an estimated 27 million lives in this country.

Gallery
11 photo
© AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann

Oscar de la Renta, designer for first ladies and film stars

The author of the festival’s opening song, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said she had dedicated it to the Russian military in Syria. "It’s a song devoted to everyone who dies for their homeland, for dignity and for saving the friends."

"After the tragedy with the Russian warplane in Syria that was brought down treacherously in 2015, something made a pivot within my soul," Zakharova said. "It became a personal tragedy for me, too. First came the text and then came the melody."

Producer Maxim Fadeyev, who heard the song, offered Zakharova to do a professional recording and said Nargiz would be the best imaginable performer. "The way Nargiz sang it really impressed me."

The singer said, on her part, that ‘Give Back the Memory’ was far from a simple song:

"The author lived through this experience profoundly".

The main program of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival started off with the Indian blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ by S.S. Rajamouli. It is a historical fiction film that continues the epopee about Prince Sivudu whom ordinary people rescued from persecutors and brought up to maturity.

Read also

Andrei Konchalovsky: 'Art is not an athletic competition'

The main competition program has three Russian films. The first of them, ‘The Bottomless Bag’ by Rustam Khamdamov is loosely based on Ryunuske Akutagawa’s novella ‘In a Grove’. Starring in it, among others, is one of the grand dames of the Russian stage and screen, Svetlana Nemoliayeva, and Anna Mikhalkova.

The second film, ‘Thawed Carp’ by Vladimir Kott has brought together a trio of celebs broadly known to anyone with at least some knowledge of the Russian cinematic art - Marina Neyolova, Alisa Freindlikh and Yevgeny Mironov. The main protagonist, a retired teacher leading a modest life in a backwater provincial town, suddenly learns she has a lethal diagnosis.

‘Buy Me’ by Vadim Perelman with Yulia Khlynina, Anna Adamovich and Svetlana Ustinova in the lead roles presents a dramatic story of young girls driven by the striving for success.

The main competition program also includes ‘Crested Ibis’ (China), ‘Darkland’ (Denmark), ‘No Bed of Roses’ (Bangladesh, India), ‘Ordinary Person’ (Republic of Korea), ‘Selfie’ (Spain), ‘Star Boys’ (Finland), ‘Summer Blooms’ (Japan), ‘Symphony for Ana’ (Argentina), ‘The Best of All Worlds’ (Germany, Austria), and ‘Yellow Heat’ (Turkey).

The jury of the main competition, chaired by the Finnish film director and producer Jorn Johan Donner, include the Spanish director and scriptwriter Albert Serra, the Iranian director and producer Reza Mirkarimi, the European film star Ornella Muti of Italy, the Russian artist, dramatist and director Alexander Abadashyan, and film expert Brigitta Manthey of Germany.

The awarding ceremony has been scheduled for June 29. Sofia Coppola’s new picture ‘The Beguiled’, an adaptation of the famous novel by Thomas Cullinan.

Apart from the main competition, the program has competitions of documentary and short films, sections of South Korean, North Korean and Indian films. One of the choices for the spectators is a retrospective of films by Andrei Konchalovsky, one of the grand personalities in contemporary Russian filmmaking.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Culture
In other media
Реклама
Photo
22
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
15
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering inferno
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
2
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
3
Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless
4
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
7
Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianist
TOP STORIES
Реклама