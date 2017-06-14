Russia's ex-chief jailer sentenced to eight years for embezzlement

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court has sentenced former Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Chief Alexander Reimer to eight years of imprisonment in a corrective labor colony after it had convicted him of embezzlement in the amount 1.3 bln rubles ($22.8 mln) during the purchase of electronic bracelets, TASS reporter said.

The two other accused, Nikolay Krivolapov and Viktor Opredelenov, were sentenced to five years eight months and six years of imprisonment in a collective labor colony respectively.

The court stripped Reimer of his rank as Colonel General, and Krivolapov, of the rank of Major General. It also fined Reimer 800,000 rubles ($14,057), Krivolapov 600,000 rubles ($10,543) and Opredelenov 700,000 rubles ($12,300).

The case was filed to the court on the basis of the articles "Abuse of Authority" and "Fraud." During the argument, the public prosecution office dropped the authority abuse charge. According to the public prosecutor, article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Fraud") that the accused are charged with stipulates penalty for a crime convicted by an official.

During the argument, the prosecutor requested the court find Reimer guilty of large-scale embezzlement, sentence him to nine years of imprisonment in a collective labor colony, fine him 1 million rubles ($17,500) and deprive him of the Colonel General rank and state awards.

The public prosecutor also requested the court sentence Reimer’s accomplices - FSIN’s Deputy Chief Nikolay Krivolapov and former director of FSIN’s Center for IT Support and Communications Viktor Opredelenov - to six and seven years of imprisonment respectively, with a 800,000 ruble ($14,000) penalty for each of them, as well as deprive Krivolapov of the Major General rank.

Purchase of electronic bracelets

According to investigators, those accused embezzled over 2.7 billion rubles ($47.4mln) earmarked for the purchase of electronic tagging devices in 2010-2012. Ankle bracelets were acquired at inflated prices. At the going price of 19,000 rubles ($333) a piece, they were purchased at a marked-up price of 108,000 ($1,894) and mobile gadgets that help monitor defendants outside their homes, at 128,000 ($2,245).

On June 30, 2016, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court sentenced one of the defendants, entrepreneur Nikolay Martynov, whose firm supplied the bracelets, to three years and eight months behind bars in a corrective labor colony along with a 500,000 ruble ($7,800) penalty.

It was Martynov who, according to investigators, paid Reimer 140 mln rubles ($2.5 mln) in cash for helping to embezzle federal budget money. Due to the fact that the businessman copped a plea bargain and pled guilty to the charges, showed penitence and provided damning evidence, when cooperating with investigators, the court fast-tracked his case.

Reimer headed the Federal Penitentiary Service from August 2009 to June 2012.