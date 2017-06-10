Back to Main page
Investigators detain Rusnano’s top executive for money fraud

World
June 10, 19:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

His activities cost the company more than 700 million rubles ($12 million) in losses

© Dmitrij Serebrjakov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee detained Rusnano’s managing director on investments, the authority’s representative Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday.

"The Investigative Committee opened criminal proceedings against Rosnano’s Managing Director on Investments Andrey Gorkov (abuse of authority)," she said.

His activities cost the company more than 700 million rubles ($12 million) in losses.

Investigators say that between 2011 and 2013 in violation of the regulations and interests of Rusnano and of its sole shareholder - the state - the top executive placed the company’s money from 460 to 740 million rubles with the Smolensky Bank claiming the money was transferred there for settlements, while in reality he financed the bank’s activities. As the said bank’s license was revoked on December 13, 2014, Rusnano lost its money of more than 738 million rubles.

"At the same time, right on the eve the license was revoked, Gorkov transferred assets in favor of his brother in the form of real estate objects worth 400 million rubles," the Investigative Committee’s representative said.

The top executive was detained in a joint operation with the Interior Ministry and FSB.

"Investigative procedures continue now," the representative said, adding investigators would ask the court to have against Gorkov a preventive measure in the form of detention.

