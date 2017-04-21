Death toll from St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack rises to 15

Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoyWorld April 21, 12:45
ST. PETERSBURG, April 21. /TASS/. The death toll from the terrorist attack on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has risen to 15, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina wrote on Twitter on Friday.
"A woman born in 1960, who had suffered severe injuries in the April 3 terrorist attack, passed away at the Dzhanelidze Research Institute at 06:05," she said.
According to the deputy governor, a total of 23 people still remain hospitalized, four of them are in a severe condition while others are in a fair condition. On Thursday, seven of the injured were released from hospitals to outpatient care.
The blast in a metro car between Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad stations occurred on April 3. The attack killed 15 people as well as the suicide bomber, while as many as 102 people were injured.