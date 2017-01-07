Back to Main page
5,000 sports fans to take part in cycling parade in Moscow despite -25C frost

Society & Culture
January 07, 18:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to weather forecasts, it will be frosty and sunny on Sunday, January 8
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. About 5,000 sports fans from Moscow and other Russian cities and CIS countries are expected to take part in a cycling parade on January 8, despite severe frosts, the press service of the Moscow city transport department told TASS on Saturday.

"The parade will not be postponed because of the cold weather," the press service said.

The event is organized by Moscow’s department of transport in support of the development of cycling infrastructure in the city and of traffic safety.

According to weather forecasts, it will be frosty and sunny on Sunday, January 8. Air temperatures overnight to Sunday will be -26-28C in Moscow and from -25C to -30C in the Moscow region. In some localities, air temperatures may drop to -35C. During the day, air temperatures in Moscow will stand at -25-27C, and at -24-29C in the Moscow region.

It will be the first mass sports event in 2017. Participants in the parade will ride along the Moskva River embankments from the Frunzenskaya metro station to the Kremlin and back.

