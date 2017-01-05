Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to train 150 divers from Jordan in 2017

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
SOCHI, January 5. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry plan to train 150 divers from Jordan this year, Head of the Emergencies Ministry’s Southern Regional Center Igor Oder said on Thursday.
"In 2016, diver groups from Jordan and the Tunisian Republic were trained," he said at a meeting on raising the preparedness of the management bodies and forces of the Emergencies Ministry’s Southern Regional Center.
The Emergencies Ministry official added that 150 dives from Jordan would be trained this year.
"Negotiations are under way for further training specialists for the Tunisian Republic, including in underwater instrument-based searches and remote-control submersibles piloting," Oder said.