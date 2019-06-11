Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Media and activist 'right hype' contributed to Golunov case’s dismissal, expert says

Society & Culture
June 11, 20:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Tuesday, the criminal case against journalist Ivan Golunov on suspicion of drug trafficking had been dismissed

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Broad public outcry and the "right hype" by journalists and non-governmental organizations have contributed to the criminal charges against Meduza news outlet special correspondent Ivan Golunov being dropped, political scientist and head of the international institute of the Newly Established States Alexey Martynov told TASS.

"It’s worth mentioning that the thing is not in this particular [criminal] case [being dropped], but that the public was agitated around the case of Ivan Golunov. That all this right hype was stirred by journalists and the professional community as a whole," Martynov said.

Golunov case

Read also

Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the criminal case against journalist Ivan Golunov on suspicion of drug trafficking had been dismissed "in view of the failure to prove his participation in the crime." All charges have been dropped, and he will be released from house arrest on June 11. The materials of the internal probe were referred from the Internal Ministry’s security division to the Investigative Committee to review the legitimacy of the actions by the police officers, who had apprehended Golunov. The officers have been suspended.

Ivan Golunov was taken into custody on June 6. According to the Interior Ministry’s main Moscow office, Golunov was carrying four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, while five grams of cocaine were found during a search of his rented apartment. Subsequently, he was charged with drug dealing, whereupon Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court placed the journalist under house arrest. Golunov denied all the accusations from the beginning, and his defense attorney believed that the prohibited substances had been planted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
The way it used to be: Looking back at Soviet-era summer vacations
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sweden’s foreign minister on relations with Russia: It takes two to tango
2
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
3
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
4
Lavrov urges Russia, US to adopt joint declaration on avoiding nuclear war
5
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
6
Fall in oil prices short-term, will stabilize at $55-65 per barrel, according to BP
7
Press review: Russia-China unity bucks US economic colonialism and will oil prices crash
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT