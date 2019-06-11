Interior Ministry to drop charges against reporter due to lack of evidence

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A decision has been taken to drop criminal charges against journalist Ivan Golunov because of a lack of evidence proving his involvement, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told reporters on Tuesday.

"Following biological, forensic, fingerprint and genetic tests, a decision has been made to drop the criminal case against journalist Ivan Golunov for lack of evidence proving his involvement in the crime in question. He will be released from house arrest today, and the charges against him will be dropped," Kolokoltsev said.

The Russian Interior Ministry has sent to the Investigative Committee materials of internal investigation into the actions of its officers who detained Golunov.

He said materials of the probe had been sent "to assess the lawfulness of actions by the police officers who detained Golunov. "They have been suspended from their official duties for the period of the checks," the minister said.