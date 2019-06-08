Journalist pleads not guilty of attempt to sell drugs

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Journalist of the web portal Meduza Ivan Golunov pleaded not guilty in an attempt to sell drugs.

"I did not commit any crimes, and I am ready to help the investigation. I have no relation to drugs and I have never used them," Golunov said at a hearing in Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court on Saturday.

Golunov also stated that his request to be provided a lawyer were not mentioned in any protocol. "I could not tell my family about the detention for more than 14 hours, and the policemen told me that I can’t get a lawyer until the investigator calls," the journalist said.

Golunov, 36, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found in his house. A criminal case was opened against Golunov.