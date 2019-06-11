Drug packages related to Golunov case found to bear DNA of several people — police

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The packages with drugs related to Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov’s case have been found to bear DNA samples of several people, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department told TASS on Monday.

"At the moment, we can say that the bags bear DNA of several people. It should be noted that DNA samples were found right on drug packages," he said, adding that results of the study of the DNA samples found on the drug packages will be made public as soon as the procedure is completed.

"The study of the DNA samples on the bags with narcotic substances related to the investigation into the criminal case against Golunov will be over tomorrow, in the second half of the day. Results will be made public immediately," the spokesman said.

Golunov case

Golunov, 36, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper, was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Police also said three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found at his rented apartment in Moscow. A criminal case was opened against Golunov.

His lawyers insisted that the police had planted the drugs on his client, explaining that this could occur when the journalist was confronted by the police. Meduza’s Director General Galina Timchenko and Chief Editor Ivan Kolpakov said they believe that Golunov could be prosecuted over his professional activity. Golunov’s colleagues held numerous demonstrations outside the building of the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department.

On Saturday, a Moscow court ruled to put Golunov under house arrest until August 7.