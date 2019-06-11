Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Drug packages related to Golunov case found to bear DNA of several people — police

Society & Culture
June 11, 1:08 UTC+3

A spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department said that the results of the study of the DNA samples will be made public as soon as the procedure is complete

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The packages with drugs related to Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov’s case have been found to bear DNA samples of several people, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest

"At the moment, we can say that the bags bear DNA of several people. It should be noted that DNA samples were found right on drug packages," he said, adding that results of the study of the DNA samples found on the drug packages will be made public as soon as the procedure is completed.

"The study of the DNA samples on the bags with narcotic substances related to the investigation into the criminal case against Golunov will be over tomorrow, in the second half of the day. Results will be made public immediately," the spokesman said.

Golunov case

Golunov, 36, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper, was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Police also said three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found at his rented apartment in Moscow. A criminal case was opened against Golunov.

His lawyers insisted that the police had planted the drugs on his client, explaining that this could occur when the journalist was confronted by the police. Meduza’s Director General Galina Timchenko and Chief Editor Ivan Kolpakov said they believe that Golunov could be prosecuted over his professional activity. Golunov’s colleagues held numerous demonstrations outside the building of the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow city department.

On Saturday, a Moscow court ruled to put Golunov under house arrest until August 7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin-Xi meeting, panda pair’s arrival in Moscow, and Trump's UK tour
7
China’s panda pair settle into new home at Moscow Zoo
12
Cherish World Environment Day through Russia’s natural beauty
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
Russia to consider full-fledged membership in CERN — Medvedev
3
Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest
4
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
5
Russia’s energy minister does not rule out that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel
6
Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss launching Syrian constitutional committee
7
Chernobyl: Myths and facts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT