Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawyers of Meduza reporter to file claim to European Court of Human Rights

Emergencies
June 09, 2:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, a Moscow court ruled to put Golunov under house arrest until August 7

Share
1 pages in this article
Ivan Golunov

Ivan Golunov

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Lawyers of Ivan Golunov, correspondent of the Meduza media outlet, charged with attempted large-scale sale of drugs, aim to file a claim to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the conditions of his detention, attorney Dmitry Dzhulai informed.

"Ivan was detained at 14:30 Moscow time on June 6, cuffed, and this is the exact time of his detention. However, at 14:30 today [June 8], he had not been released, and during the time leading up to the court ruling, he was detained unlawfully," Dzhulai told reporters.

"For over 24 hours, he (Golunov - TASS) had not slept, had not eaten, had not drunk anything, and he did not understand what was going on. This was real torture, and we will file a claim to the ECHR under Article 3 of the Convention on Human Rights," he added.

On Saturday, a Moscow court ruled to put Golunov under house arrest until August 7.

Golunov, 36, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found in his house. A criminal case was opened against Golunov.

His lawyers insisted that the police had planted the drugs on his client, explaining that this could occur at the moment when the journalist was confronted by the police. Meduza’s Director General Galina Timchenko and Chief Editor Ivan Kolpakov believe that Golunov could be prosecuted over his professional activity.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
2
Putin: Moscow, Beijing agree on building several more Russia-designed nuclear power units
3
Over 1,500 servicemen taking part in snap checks in Russia's south
4
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
5
Fall in oil prices short-term, will stabilize at $55-65 per barrel, according to BP
6
China’s leader: One Belt One Road and EAEU synergy to boost region’s development
7
Putin invited to Japanese emperor’s enthronement in October - embassy to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT