Russian drama about Nazi death camp revolt to vie for Oscar with top competitors

Society & Culture
October 09, 12:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Holocaust drama Sobibor highlights the 1943 uprising of inmates at the extermination camp in eastern Poland that proved to be the only successful revolt within the system of Nazi concentration camps

© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Sobibor, a Holocaust drama directed by acclaimed Russian actor and director Konstantin Khabensky, has some advantages, which enable it to compete for an Oscar on par with works by such masters as Alfonso Cuaron and Sergei Loznitsa, the Russian film’s producer Elmira Ainulova told TASS.

Read also

Russian WWII drama Sobibor submitted to compete for Oscar

"Even a fleeting glance at the list of movies shows what tough competition awaits us. Oscar winners Pawel Pawlikowski and Alfonso Cuaron, such masters as Matteo Garrone and Sergei Loznitsa and many, many others. I do believe, however, that our film has some advantages, which will allow it not to be lost even in this super-competitive lineup. It is up to the academy’s members to decide!" she emphasized.

"We are glad that members of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts found our film worthy of being added to the list of contenders for the award of Best Foreign Language Film nomination," Ainulova added.

Sobibor highlights the 1943 uprising of inmates at the extermination camp in eastern Poland that proved to be the only successful revolt within the system of Nazi concentration camps. In addition to directing the film, Konstantin Khabensky stars in it playing captive Red Army officer Alexander Pechersky, who led the uprising.

Russia submitted the movie for Best Foreign Language Film. There are 87 countries vying for the prize this season.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2019. The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT