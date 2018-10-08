Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian WWII drama Sobibor submitted to compete for Oscar

Society & Culture
October 08, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sobibor highlights a rebellion of inmates at the extermination camp in eastern Poland that proved to be the only successful revolt within the system of Nazi camps

© Filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Monday Russia’s World War II drama ‘Sobibor’ directed by Konstantin Khabensky, an acclaimed Russian stage and screen actor will compete in the Foreign Language Film category.

"Eighty-seven countries have submitted films for consideration in the Foreign Language Film category for the 91st Academy Awards," it said.

Sobibor highlights a rebellion of inmates at the extermination camp in eastern Poland that proved to be the only successful revolt within the system of Nazi camps. In addition to directing, Konstantin Khabensky stars in it playing the captive Red Army officer Alexander Pechersky, who led the uprising.

Sobibor was in operation from May 1942 through to October 1943. Various sources indicate that the Nazis annihilated from 150,000 to 250,000 Jewish people from Poland and other European countries.

The Nazi command closed the camp down right after the rebellion led by Pechersky and razed its compound to the ground.

The Academy will name the nominees for awards on January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscars will take place on February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and will be televised in more than 225 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT