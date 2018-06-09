Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin cooks traditional Chinese food during his visit to Tianjin

Society & Culture
June 09, 9:22 UTC+3 BEIJING

Tinajin specialty food, Goubuli, looks similar to Russian dumplings

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

BEIJING, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cooked and tasted the traditional Chinese food during his visit to the Chinese port city of Tianjin, China’s Central Television reported on Saturday.

Read also

Putin plans to taste local beer in China’s Qingdao

Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

Putin says he would love to try his hand at water polo

Putin reveals what he sacrificed to become president

The Russian president personally made Tinajin specialty food, Goubuli, that looks similar to Russian dumplings. He also made and tasted, together with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, pancakes filled with meat and vegetables, likewise one of the most popular Chinese dishes.

On Friday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping travelled from Beijing to the city of Taijin by the Fuxing bullet train to watch a friendly ice hockey match between Russian and Chinese youth teams.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin cooks traditional Chinese food during his visit to Tianjin
2
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
3
S-400 air defense systems to minimize Turkey’s external dependence, minister says
4
Lebanese PM to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia
5
UEFA chief Ceferin certain Russia’s 2018 World Cup will ‘be remembered for years to come’
6
US-North Korea summit to encourage Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization — expert
7
Russian Security Council chief focuses on joint anti-terror measures at Beijing summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT