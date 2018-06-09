Putin cooks traditional Chinese food during his visit to Tianjin

BEIJING, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cooked and tasted the traditional Chinese food during his visit to the Chinese port city of Tianjin, China’s Central Television reported on Saturday.

The Russian president personally made Tinajin specialty food, Goubuli, that looks similar to Russian dumplings. He also made and tasted, together with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, pancakes filled with meat and vegetables, likewise one of the most popular Chinese dishes.

On Friday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping travelled from Beijing to the city of Taijin by the Fuxing bullet train to watch a friendly ice hockey match between Russian and Chinese youth teams.