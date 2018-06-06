Putin plans to taste local beer in China’s Qingdao

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to taste local beer during his visit to the Chinese city of Qingdao, as he himself said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of the visit.

"I will certainly be glad to taste it," the president said in response to a question as to whether he had plans to taste seafood and the beer the city was famous for.

"I love seafood and beer, though I try not to drink a lot. However, I would like to try it and will certainly do that," he said.

Qingdao, a major industrial center in China’s Shandong province, hosts offices of many banks and transnational corporations, as well as various industries. The famous Tsingtao Brewery, founded during the German colonial period, is one of the largest breweries in China.