Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than one-third of Russians claim they do not drink alcohol — poll

Society & Culture
August 16, 13:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the poll, most Russians (80%) believe that all alcoholic beverages have an adverse effect on one’s health

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The number of Russians who do not consume alcohol has grown to 39% over the past eight years, a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed on Wednesday.

"The results of the surveys show a decrease in the level of alcohol consumption in our country. While in 2009 25% of Russians said they did not drink alcohol at all, in 2017 their number was 39% (47% among women and those aged between 18 and 24)," the pollster said.

Read also

Scientists link addiction to booze with dopamine and see potential cure for alcoholism

On the other hand, 25% of those polled said they consume alcohol less often than once a month, and 16% of the respondents - two or three times a month. Just 5% of those polled said they drink alcohol every day of several times a week. Sociologists also registered a positive trend in terms of reducing alcohol consumption. About 44% of the respondents said they drink less alcohol than last year. At the same time, half of those polled (50%) said they consume the same volume of alcoholic beverages as a year ago.

According to the poll, most Russians (80%) believe that all alcoholic beverages have an adverse effect on one’s health, and there are no "harmless" alcoholic drinks. Only 15% of those polled thought that some types of alcohol pose no threat to one’s health (citing primarily wine as an example).

"The important trend that we have registered over the past several years is a steady decline in the consumption of the so-called ‘household narcotic drugs." <…> On the other hand, we note that a healthy lifestyle as an inherent value is becoming more widespread," Kirill Rodin, head of the pollster’s Information Policy and Communication Technologies Department, said commenting on the results of the poll.

The poll was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on August 3-4, 2017, with 1,200 people aged over 18 interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
3
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear deal
4
US, North Korea scale down rhetoric over situation on Korean Peninsula — Lavrov
5
Turbines scandal with Siemens won't affect company’s cooperation with Russian Railways
6
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
7
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама