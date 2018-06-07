Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin reveals what he sacrificed to become president

Society & Culture
June 07, 15:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Being a president means sacrificing one’s private life but there is great compensation from this profession, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Read also

Putin says life, love and freedom are his core values

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Occupying the highest office in the land requires an individual to sacrifice one’s private life, but there is great compensation from this profession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

The Russian leader answered a question on what a person needs to forgo to become president. "[Sacrificing] one’s private life. This is inevitable but there is great compensation - all this is compensated by the recognition that what you do is a very important, vital and unique job aimed at bolstering the welfare of millions of people and what is most important to each person - making the homeland stronger," Putin emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
2
Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service in 2019
3
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
4
Press review: Qatar eyes NATO affiliation, Russian arms and OSCE envoy focuses on Donbass
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
Putin says Russian people to decide on his successor
7
Swedish government confirms issuing permit for construction of Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT