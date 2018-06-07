Putin reveals what he sacrificed to become president

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Occupying the highest office in the land requires an individual to sacrifice one’s private life, but there is great compensation from this profession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

The Russian leader answered a question on what a person needs to forgo to become president. "[Sacrificing] one’s private life. This is inevitable but there is great compensation - all this is compensated by the recognition that what you do is a very important, vital and unique job aimed at bolstering the welfare of millions of people and what is most important to each person - making the homeland stronger," Putin emphasized.