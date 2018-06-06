Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin's 'Russian dream' aimed at improving people’s lives

Society & Culture
June 06, 9:35 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin also stated that Russia and China "have very much in common"

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top priority and his "Russian dream" are focused on improving the lives of the country’s people as much as possible, as he himself said in an interview with the China Media Group ahead of his visit to China.

"Improving people’s lives is a goal that may be achieved through various means but there is only one goal - moreover, we cannot have any other goal in Russia but improving the lives of our people," he said.

Putin stressed that having that goal in mind, he considered ways "to build Russian-Chinese relations so that to achieve this objective and ensure our external security, as well as pool our efforts to establish a new kind of economic system based on innovation, digital economy, genetic achievements, modern and appropriate ways to manage the a society, the state and the economy."

Putin stated that Russia and China "have very much in common." "China and Russia are neighbors. We have been communicating with each other for centuries, we have deeply-rooted historical ties," the Russian president noted, adding that it indicated the two countries’ common approach to nation building and people. According to the Russian leaded, "as neighbor countries, we have established unprecedented relations." "Our relations are based on true respect for each other’s interests," Putin pointed out.

Putin also compared his "Russian dream" to what Chinese President Xi Jinping had said at the last congress of the Chinese Communist Party. In both cases, the matter is about people’s well-being. Putin was confident that the two countries "will achieve new successes" by pooling their efforts.

