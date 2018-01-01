Putin dreams of hearing on TV about Russia’s best development results

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he does not dream of announcing that all the goals set before the country have been achieved brilliantly, but he would like to be able to say that he and his team have achieved the best possible results.

The president participated in the anniversary edition of Channel One’s Vremya (or Time) newscast, which turned 50 on January 1.

"We are celebrating New Year now, and dream about the future. My colleagues and I have been talking about the future of the country, about Russia’s future. About the heights that we would like to reach and the heights we would like to take the country to," Putin said when asked, what kind of news he would like to hear.

"I am definitely a realist, I understand that no one will ever say that we have brilliantly achieved all the goals that we set before ourselves and resolved all the issues. It never happens so in real life," Putin noted.

"But I would very much like to hear one day in a newscast or from an analyst that we have made every possible effort to achieve the goals we set before ourselves, taking into account the situation that was when the tasks were set and what it came to be when the period that we determined for solving the tasks ended," he said.