Putin says no thoughts about role in history

Society & Culture
January 01, 15:20 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

Russian President also said that he spent his spare time reading history books though he had little time to spare

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he does not reflect on his role in history. He participated in the anniversary edition of Channel One’s Vremya (or Time) newscast, which turned 50 on January 1.

"I don’t think about it at all, because if you start thinking about it, making a big deal out of yourself, pardon my language… You should just work properly," the president said when asked if he imagined himself pictured on the pages of history books.

While talking to the newscast team, Putin also said that he spent his spare time reading history books though he had little time to spare.

"I like to read history books. Since I am what I am now, I always try to understand what a particular leader thought while making a certain decision, what he aimed at and what he got. I wound myself assessing history and past events from this standpoint, and I like it, I like it very much," the president said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
