Putin wishes prosperity to every family in China

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished prosperity to every family in China in an interview he gave to the China Media Group ahead of his visit to the country.

"I would like to use this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the Chinese people," Putin said. "I would like to wish prosperity to every family in China," he added.

According to Putin, he knows that Russia has a lot of friends in China.

He stressed that China Media Group had broadcast the Russian presidential inauguration ceremony live. In his view, "it shows that the Chinese people take some interest in it [the inauguration] and Russia in general."