Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin wishes prosperity to every family in China

Society & Culture
June 06, 9:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Putin, he knows that Russia has a lot of friends in China

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished prosperity to every family in China in an interview he gave to the China Media Group ahead of his visit to the country.

Read also
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese president hails relations with Russia

"I would like to use this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the Chinese people," Putin said. "I would like to wish prosperity to every family in China," he added.

According to Putin, he knows that Russia has a lot of friends in China.

He stressed that China Media Group had broadcast the Russian presidential inauguration ceremony live. In his view, "it shows that the Chinese people take some interest in it [the inauguration] and Russia in general."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
World Environment Day sets sights on beating plastic pollution
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyongyang invites Putin to visit North Korea — agency
2
Putin vows Moscow will contribute to success of Trump-Kim meeting
3
Saudi crown prince to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow
4
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
5
Putin welcomes Trump’s courageous, mature decision to meet with Kim Jong-un
6
Putin's 'Russian dream' aimed at improving people’s lives
7
US ambassador to attend Soyuz spacecraft launch at Baikonur space center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT