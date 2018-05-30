Eleven people injured as high winds sweep through central Russia

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Eleven people, including five children, were injured when strong winds swept through Moscow and Russia’s Central and Volga Federal Districts on Wednesday, emergency services told TASS.

"Overall, eleven people have been affected. Among them are five underage. They all are hospitalized and their condition is estimated as satisfactory," the official said adding that in Moscow gusts of wind caused injuries to six people, including two children.

The emergency services said that gusts of high winds had been registered in Moscow, the Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, and Russia’s Republics of Tatarstan, Chuvash and Mari El.

"In Moscow, roofs of four apartment houses have been damaged. The wind also damaged [the roof] of a poultry farm in the Ivanovo Region and the roof of Kazan’s theater in [Tatarstan’s capital]," the emergency services said.

Overall, more than 120 trees have been uprooted, twelve vehicles have been damaged, while more than 200 populated localities have been cut off power, leaving over 63,000 customers without electricity.