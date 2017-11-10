Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian space firm to team up with US Boeing on lunar program

Science & Space
November 10, 12:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two sides intend to prepare creation of a crew-tended near-Moon station

Share
1 pages in this article
Deep Space Gateway program

Deep Space Gateway program

© NASA

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation plans to cooperate with the US Boeing in manufacturing docking assemblies under the Deep Space Gateway (DSG) international program to create a near-Moon station, the company told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse

Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA

ESA to develop navigation system and drilling rig for Russia’s lunar mission

Russia to launch lunar missions from Vostochny spaceport

European Space Agency to take part in Russian lunar program

Russian space firm gets order for four military satellites

"For several years now, the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation and Boeing have been jointly considering various concepts of creating the near-Moon infrastructure to support their national agencies under the DSG program. Besides, our companies are expected to cooperate in the manufacture of docking assemblies for their use in the program of flights to the DSG and interact during the integration of DSG elements and the program as a whole," the press office said.

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and NASA signed a joint statement in Adelaide (Australia) in late September 2017 as part of the international astronautical congress, which reflects the partners’ intention to work jointly on implementing space exploration initiatives.

The two sides intend to prepare creation of a crew-tended near-Moon station. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
2
Press review: Moscow's 'soft power' Afghan plan and Syria's looming ethnic strife
3
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
4
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
5
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
6
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
7
Russian foreign intelligence chief congratulates veteran double agent on 95th birthday
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама