ESA to develop navigation system and drilling rig for Russia’s lunar mission

Science & Space
July 19, 14:56 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

The test version of this equipment will be installed on the Luna-25 probe

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY, July 19. /TASS/. The European Space Agency (ESA) will develop a precision landing system and a drilling rig for Russia’s lunar mission, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos CEO Igor Komarov said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Wednesday.

European Space Agency to take part in Russian lunar program

"The European Space Agency will mount equipment on the Luna-27 probe that will perform a major mission: to ensure precision and accurate landing on the Moon, especially considering that we are planning landing on the southern pole," the Roscosmos head said.

The test version of this equipment will be installed on the Luna-25 probe, he noted. "A demonstrator will be installed on the Luna-25 so that the Luna-27 mission can be successful," Komarov said.

On his part, ESA Director General Johann-Dietrich Woerner said that the European Space Agency also planned to install a drilling rig on the Luna-27.

The ESA always tries to get to the crux of the matter and reach the nucleus and therefore the agency will send a drilling rig to the Moon and Mars, Woerner said.

