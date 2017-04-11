Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

European Space Agency to take part in Russian lunar program

Science & Space
April 11, 9:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW
ESA will supply high-resolution cameras for the first spacecraft to be blasted off to the Moon in 2019
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artem Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The European Space Agency (ESA) will take part in the Russian lunar program, director general of the NPO Lavochkin research and industrial association, Sergey Lemeshevsky, said on Monday.

Read also
New Russian spacecraft designed for lunar missions to be run by fail-safe computer

"We hope, at least as of today all agreements have been reached, that the European Space Agency will take part in lunar research," he told the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

According to Lemeshevsky, ESA will supply high-resolution cameras for the first spacecraft to be blasted off to the Moon in 2019. These cameras are necessary for the landing. Apart from that, ESA will supply a device to take lunar soil samples for the third lunar explorer.

In his words, suppliers of other systems for lunar explorers have not yet been chosen. "It is quite possible that ESA will take part in the development and manufacture of the high-precision landing systems. It will be the third explorer," he said.

"We have invited the Europeans to take part, they said ‘yes’ concerning soil collecting devices and ‘yes’ concerning high-precision cameras for the 2019 spacecraft. However talks on high-precision landing are still underway," he added.

According to earlier reports, EU countries will allocate 1.4 billion euro to finance ESA research programs, including its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian-EU ExoMars program.

Gallery
10 photo

The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
2
Tillerson believes 'Assad's reign in Syria is coming to end'
3
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
4
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems
5
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
6
G7 has no consensus on sanctions against Russia over Syria
7
China warns against using military force in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама