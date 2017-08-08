Back to Main page
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse

Society & Culture
August 08, 13:28 UTC+3

A partial lunar eclipse took place on August 7 night and was seen right around the world, including several parts of Russia

People admire the full moon as it rises over the cape Sounio, 65 km south of Athens, Greece
© EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
A view of the partial lunar eclipse over Russia's Kaliningrad Stadium under construction ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Lunar eclipse over Volgograd, Russia
© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS
Partial lunar eclipse in Dresden, Saxony, Germany
© EPA/FILIP SINGER
Picture taken with long exposure time shows the rising full moon during a partial lunar eclipse over Frankfurt, Germany
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Full moon rises above the 5th Century BC Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, Greece
© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouri
A full moon seen through tree branches in the sky over Nicosia, Cyprus
© EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU
People watch at a rising full moon atop a hill at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Spain
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
+
A partial lunar eclipse took place on August 7 night and was seen right around the world, including several parts of Russia. A phenomenon occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, and the moon enters the earth's shadow, but they are not precisely aligned. Here are the great shots taken from the night.

