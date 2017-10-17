Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellites

Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellitesScience & Space October 17, 15:11
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia has started using the Glonass-M No. 52 navigation satellite produced by the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company pursuant to its designation, the press office of State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.
"With the launch of the Glonass-M No. 52 satellite into operation, the Glonass orbital grouping has again been increased to its standard number of 24 space vehicles," the Roscosmos press office said.
The Glonass-M No. 52 satellite orbited on September 22, 2017, has been accepted for operation following the results of checks into its functioning in flight conditions. It will be used instead of a satellite that had worked in the orbital grouping 1.5 times longer than the guaranteed service life.