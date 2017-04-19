New crew approved for space expedition to world’s sole orbiter

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), April 19. /TASS/. The state commission at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan has approved the crew of a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Wednesday.

"The basic crew comprises Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronaut Jack Fischer," a Roscosmos spokesman said.

The launch of a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft to the International Space Station is planned for 10:13 Moscow time on April 20. After reaching the orbit, it will take the spacecraft six hours to approach the ISS. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the world orbiter’s Russian module Poisk at 16:22 Moscow time on the same day.

The previous three flights of the Soyuz MS spacecraft were held under a two-day scheme as they were carried out in the testing mode.

It was reported earlier that a Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft had been installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport.

Previous reports said that a smaller crew would fly to the International Space Station as a 70-kg cargo container would be installed on the vacant third seat.

Roscosmos has reported that two of four Soyuz spacecraft crews will comprise two instead of three members in 2017. This situation is expected to last until the multifunctional laboratory module Nauka docks with the space station.

Yurchikhin and Fischer earlier pledged to work faster to successfully fulfil scientific tasks in a crew of two aboard the world’s sole orbiter.