Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin expects breakthroughs in space science

Science & Space
April 12, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia will go on building up its potential in the space industry, Vladimir Putin says
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia will go on building up its potential in the space industry and ten years to come will see the emergence of quite a few breakthrough technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a special ceremony on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day.

Read also
Russia working on new space technology — Putin

"Competitive breakthrough products are to emerge in the coming ten years - advanced materials, components, new types of rockets and a manned spacecraft," he said. The Russian space program is expected to "move the country forward, to serve as a powerful incentive to the development of technologies and education and help expand knowledge about space and our planet."

"To be able to meet these challenges it is necessary to build up our own potential," he said. "Russia has gained independent access to space from its own territory by building the Vostochny spaceport. Next to it there will emerge a new city, called Tsiolkovsky, and a new technopark offering unique conditions for space research.

International cooperation in orbit

Putin emphasized the need for enhancing international cooperation in space, first and foremost in the sphere of applied and fundamental research.

Read also

Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket engines
European Space Agency to take part in Russian lunar program
Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight marked in Russia and worldwide

"The Russian-European mission for Martian research and the International Space Station are examples of such cooperation," Putin said. "Russia today is the sole country that delivers space crews to the ISS."

Personnel potential

Putin said "the success of Russia’s space program depended on the people, so it is very important to attract generations of young researchers with a high level of knowledge and advanced competencies into efforts to address thrilling and ambitious tasks."

"Those who work in the space industry today are the veterans’ worthy successors. They seek leadership. It is in our blood to be strong," Putin said.

Gallery
11 photo

Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister
5
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
7
Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty
TOP STORIES
Реклама