Roscosmos, Moscow government start work on National Space Center project

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and the government of Moscow have started the work to create a National Space Center in the Russian capital and are now drafting the required documents, a Roscosmos spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"At present, relevant structural bodies of the Roscosmos state corporation and the Government of Moscow are drafting governing and reference documents, which, in line with the current legislation, are necessary for implementing the project," the source said.

A special working group was set up to implement the project.

The architectural concept of the building is yet to be chosen by a special commission on a competitive basis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual message to the Federal Assembly on February 27 issued instructions to create a National Space Center within Moscow city limits. The new entity is to get down to work in January 2020. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin and Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin are the officials responsible. They are expected to present the final report by January 15, 2020.

The aerospace cluster, to be created on the basis of the Khrunichev Center in Moscow’s Fili neighborhood, will incorporate the head offices of the main organizations of the space rocket industry, design bureaus and structural units of research and educational establishments. According to the Roscosmos press service, the space industry compound will have a team of 20,000 designers and engineers.