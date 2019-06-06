Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roscosmos, Moscow government start work on National Space Center project

Science & Space
June 06, 7:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The architectural concept of the building is yet to be chosen by a special commission on a competitive basis

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and the government of Moscow have started the work to create a National Space Center in the Russian capital and are now drafting the required documents, a Roscosmos spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"At present, relevant structural bodies of the Roscosmos state corporation and the Government of Moscow are drafting governing and reference documents, which, in line with the current legislation, are necessary for implementing the project," the source said.

A special working group was set up to implement the project.

The architectural concept of the building is yet to be chosen by a special commission on a competitive basis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual message to the Federal Assembly on February 27 issued instructions to create a National Space Center within Moscow city limits. The new entity is to get down to work in January 2020. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin and Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin are the officials responsible. They are expected to present the final report by January 15, 2020.

The aerospace cluster, to be created on the basis of the Khrunichev Center in Moscow’s Fili neighborhood, will incorporate the head offices of the main organizations of the space rocket industry, design bureaus and structural units of research and educational establishments. According to the Roscosmos press service, the space industry compound will have a team of 20,000 designers and engineers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN Secretary General outlines goals for sustainable development, Syria reconciliation
2
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
3
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
4
Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end
5
Moscow, Beijing see eye to eye on virtually all key global issues, says Putin
6
NPT signatories must return nuclear weapons to their land — Russian, Chinese leaders
7
Analysis of fragments of Kaczynski’s crashed plane points to crew error
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT