Russia cargo spacecraft undocks from orbital outpost — source

Science & Space
June 04, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The next Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft is due to blast off towards the ISS on July 31

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-10 resupply ship undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, a source in the domestic space industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The command for the spacecraft’s undocking from the station was given at 11:40 Moscow time and the Progress detached from the ISS," the source said.

At 2:46 p.m. Moscow time, the Progress resupply ship is due to fire its braking engines, after which the cargo spacecraft will enter the atmosphere and partially burn out and at 3:29 p.m. Moscow time, its unburnt fragments will splash in the non-navigable part of the Pacific Ocean, the source specified.

The Progress MS-10 cargo spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 16, 2018 and docked to the ISS two days later. The resupply ship delivered about 2.5 tonnes of various cargoes to the orbital outpost, including fuel, water and compressed gases.

The next Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft is due to blast off towards the ISS on July 31, 2019.

