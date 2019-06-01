Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China to launch four Hainan-1 satellites by the end of the year

Science & Space
June 01, 9:16 UTC+3

By 2022, Sanya Institute of Remote Sensing plans to launch six more satellites of high spectral resolution Sanya-1 and synthetic aperture radar satellites Sansha-1

Share
1 pages in this article

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. China intends to launch four remote Earth-observation satellites Hainan-1 by the end of 2019, according to Yang TianLiang, Director of Sanya Institute of Remote Sensing in Hainan under China’s Academy of Sciences. 

"At the end of 2019 we will launch four optical Hainan-1 satellites of the first series," the Hainan Daily newspaper reports. "By 2022, our institute plans to launch six more satellites of high spectral resolution Sanya-1 and synthetic aperture radar satellites Sansha-1," Yang said.

After the successful set up of the satellite constellation, spacecraft will provide observation of the earth's surface to ensure safe navigation and domestic fisheries. Moreover, the satellites can be used for conducting search and rescue operations at sea.

Wenchang, one of China’s four cosmodromes, is located on the Island of Hainan. It is the largest, newest and the southernmost of all of them: the spaceport is located only 19 degrees north of the equator which makes it possible to further increase the payload of the missiles. Another spaceport’s advantage is its coastal location and the availability of convenient bays, which also facilitates the delivery of cargo and heavy launch vehicles. 

The spaceport has been under construction for 5 years and was finished in 2014. The first launch was conducted on June 25, 2016. In the future Wenchang will be used for China’s space station module launches and for Lunar exploration. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Hainan
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
2
Acting governor files documents for St. Petersburg gubernatorial election
3
Servers of Ukrainian security council removed to cover up tracks — Russian diplomat
4
Russia decides to expand blacklist of EU officials
5
White house tight-lipped on S-400 working group rumors
6
Russian-made Aurus Senat armored limo to be showcased during SPIEF-2019
7
Russian space firm launches production of new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT