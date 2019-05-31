Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says

Science & Space
May 31, 14:31 UTC+3 SAMARA

US Department of Defense on Thursday included Russia on its list of countries whose services will be prohibited after December 31, 2022 for carrying out space launches

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, May 31. /TASS/. The United States has been pursuing a policy of driving Russia out of the space launch services market for a long time now, Director General of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"The US has long been conducting a policy of edging Russia out of the launch services market. This includes its policy of dumping in regard to its own companies, both public and private ones," Rogozin told reporters.

Read also

Russian space agency announces new stage of astronaut recruitment

According to the head of Roscosmos, this status quo will continue for three and a half years. "Apparently until late 2022, America will continue its test flights and training of its manned commercial spacecraft," Rogozin said.

US Department of Defense on Thursday included Russia on its list of countries whose services will be prohibited after December 31, 2022 for carrying out space launches. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government.

It says that Russia was added to the list of foreign countries that also includes China, North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria, whose services cannot be used in putting commercial satellites in space after December 31, 2022.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Women cosmonauts that made history in Russia’s quest to explore space
5
Tiny museum with big names gets back to Earth after half-year tour on ISS
16
International Space Station: the innovative lab in Earth's orbit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Kosovo authorities declare Russian diplomat persona non-grata
3
Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US
4
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
5
Russia developing Soyuz-5 rocket to capture commercial launch market
6
Russia suggests introducing visa-free travel with Japan
7
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT