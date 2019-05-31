US squeezing Russia out of space launch services market, Roscosmos chief says

SAMARA, May 31. /TASS/. The United States has been pursuing a policy of driving Russia out of the space launch services market for a long time now, Director General of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"The US has long been conducting a policy of edging Russia out of the launch services market. This includes its policy of dumping in regard to its own companies, both public and private ones," Rogozin told reporters.

According to the head of Roscosmos, this status quo will continue for three and a half years. "Apparently until late 2022, America will continue its test flights and training of its manned commercial spacecraft," Rogozin said.

US Department of Defense on Thursday included Russia on its list of countries whose services will be prohibited after December 31, 2022 for carrying out space launches. A notification to this effect was uploaded by the Pentagon’s Federal Acquisition Regulation System to the website of the Federal Register - the daily journal of the US Government.

It says that Russia was added to the list of foreign countries that also includes China, North Korea, Iran, Sudan and Syria, whose services cannot be used in putting commercial satellites in space after December 31, 2022.