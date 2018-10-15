Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s space agency launches probe into faulty Soyuz booster at initial manufacturer

Science & Space
October 15, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A commission set up to probe last week’s aborted launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket has begun its inspection of the Samara-based Progress Space Rocket Center

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. A commission set up to probe last week’s aborted launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has begun its inspection of the Samara-based Progress Space Rocket Center, the booster’s developer and manufacturer, said Roscosmos, Russia’s State Space Corporation, on Monday.

A TASS source earlier reported that the commission had started inspecting the Progress enterprise.

Read also

NASA astronaut flies to US after Soyuz-FG failure

Russia puts off military satellite launch over Soyuz booster incident

Kremlin says too early to draw conclusions on Soyuz booster’s failure

Spacewalk to inspect hole in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull cancelled over aborted rocket launch

Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure

"The state commission for investigating the emergency situation that arose during the launch of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft on October 11, 2018 has started its work at the Progress Space Rocket Center," the Roscosmos press office said.

"The enterprise’s specialists are taking part in the commission’s work. Together with specialists from the space rocket industry, they are checking the stages of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket production," the agency’s press bureau stated.

All deductions and observations revealed during the inspection will be analyzed and subsequently taken into account when preparing the next Soyuz-FG rockets for their launch," the press department reported.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket produced in Samara blasted off with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

Despite its smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers had recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crewmembers were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
S-300 deployment in Syria to make region more stable, says top diplomat
2
Kremlin assures Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki stayed within diplomatic boundaries
3
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
4
Press review: UK wants more sanctions against Moscow and Russia attracts global investors
5
Russian fighter Nurmagomedov may be suspended for six months, his father says
6
Russian and US politicians, businessmen gather for Fort Ross Dialogue forum
7
Russia’s Baltic fleet vessels finish long-term mission in Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT