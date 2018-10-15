Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NASA astronaut flies to US after Soyuz-FG failure

Science & Space
October 15, 11:15 UTC+3

NASA astronaut Nick Hague returned to Moscow from the Baikonur spaceport on October 12 after the Soyuz booster’s failure

Share
1 pages in this article
Nick Hague

Nick Hague

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. NASA astronaut Nick Hague, who returned to Moscow from the Baikonur spaceport on October 12 after the Soyuz booster’s failure, flew to the United States, the Cosmonaut Training Center’s press service told TASS.

"Astronaut Hague flew to the United States on Saturday. When the crew (Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and Hague) again start training in the Star City for their flight to the ISS, Hague will return to Moscow," the press service said.

Read also

Russia puts off military satellite launch over Soyuz booster incident

Kremlin says too early to draw conclusions on Soyuz booster’s failure

Spacewalk to inspect hole in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull cancelled over aborted rocket launch

Ovchinin and Hague will begin their pre-flight training after the exact date of their launch to the ISS is announced. "As soon as the date of this expedition’s launch to the ISS is defined, a schedule of their preparations for the flight and trainings will be drawn up," a spokesperson said.

Earlier, Head of Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin said Ovchinin and Hague could fly into space in spring 2019.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were veteran Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague, who was making his first space mission.

Following a smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crew members were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
NASA astronaut flies to US after Soyuz-FG failure
2
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
3
Russian strategic bombers deliver air strikes in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills
4
Iskra design bureau now drafting rescue system for Russia’s future manned spacecraft
5
No probe was conducted into Salisbury incident by Bellingcat, says Russian diplomat
6
Malaysian minister rejects claims of Russia’s influence over MH17 issue
7
EU foreign ministers back sanctions for chemical weapons use
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT