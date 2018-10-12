Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says too early to draw conclusions on Soyuz booster’s failure

Science & Space
October 12, 14:34 UTC+3 MOGILYOV. October 12.

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has just reported to President Vladimir Putin on the incident

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOGILYOV. October 12. /TASS/. It is still too early to draw any conclusions on the Soyuz MS-10’s booster failure and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has just reported to President Vladimir Putin on the incident, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also

Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure

"During yesterday’s meeting [held by Russian President Vladimir Putin] with government members [Vice-Premier Yuri] Borisov briefed the meeting’s participants [on the incident]. But now it is impossible to make any conclusions. He said that the appropriate agencies would now be working on and sorting out what happened," Peskov explained.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time. On board the spacecraft were Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

Following a smooth liftoff, the Soyuz’s booster malfunctioned between the first and second stages of separating, whereupon the crew was forced to abort the flight and switch to ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft ended up landing in the Kazakh steppe.

The press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported that rescuers had recovered the crew from the descent capsule. Later, the crewmembers were examined and found to be in good condition. After their medical check-up in the town of Baikonur, the astronauts were transported to Moscow.

This is the first emergency landing with this type of carrier rocket over the past 35 years.

