Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation

Science & Space
October 11, 17:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Investigative Committee is filing charges over safety violations following the Soyuz's botched launch

The Soyuz MS-10 space capsule

The Soyuz MS-10 space capsule

© Press Office of the Russian Central Military District/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over violations of safety rules following the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, the IC’s press-service has told TASS.

Read also

Russia to provide NASA with full information on Soyuz emergency landing, vows deputy PM

ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations

Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief

Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS

"The Investigative Committee’s office at the Baikonur space site has opened a criminal case under article 216 of the Criminal Code (Violation of Safety Rules in Construction Work Entailing Heavy Damage)," the IC said.

The investigators are in the process of examining the launch pad and gathering documentation.

"The causes of the incident and the persons whose actions resulted in the emergency are being established," the IC said.

