Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief

Emergencies
October 11, 14:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The cause behind the inciden yet to be sorted out, Dmitry Rogozin said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Michail Metsel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft’s rescue system has demonstrated its exceptional reliability after a booster’s abortive launch, Head of the Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin said, RT television channel reported in its Twitter page.

"The rescue system has demonstrated its exceptional reliability. As for the cause of the failed launch, we will sort this out," Rogozin said.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time.

The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

The Soyuz booster aborted after its launch, after which the crew switched to the mode of a ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe after the Soyuz FG carrier rocket aborted its launch. The crew established contact, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS.

As the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported, rescuers are evacuating the crew from the descent capsule and the crew members are in good condition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to provide NASA with full information on Soyuz emergency landing, vows deputy PM
2
Russia strongly rejects ‘diktat by force’ in international affairs — Putin
3
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
4
Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Russia should freeze its membership in Council of Europe — MP
7
Russia to send S-300s to Syria to defend Russian troops, not against third countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT