ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has sufficient food and water supplies and the failed launch of a Soyuz FG booster with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft will have no impact on the station’s work, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS on Thursday.

"There are sufficient food and water supplies on the station and the Soyuz failure will not affect the work of the station’s crew in any way," the source said.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time.

The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

The Soyuz booster aborted after its launch, after which the crew switched to the mode of a ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe. The crew established contact, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS.

As the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported, rescuers evacuated the crew from the descent capsule and the crew members are in good condition.