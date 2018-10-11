Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 13:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The astronauts are alive, and that’s the most important thing, Peskov told a briefing

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexey Druzhinin/presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive a full report on the aborted manned launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur space center on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, stressing that it is most important that the crew are alive.

"Certainly, the president will receive all the necessary information," Peskov said. "Thanks God, the astronauts are alive according to information that we receive, and that’s the most important thing," Peskov told a briefing.

"It’s good that the security systems and the crew worked in a proper manner," he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman did not specify when Chief of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will represent their reports to the president. "It’s clear that Rogozin is apparently busy now: he needs to get information and analyze it."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
4
Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch
7
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT