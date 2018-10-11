Putin to receive report on aborted Soyuz space launch to ISS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive a full report on the aborted manned launch to the International Space Station from the Baikonur space center on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, stressing that it is most important that the crew are alive.

"Certainly, the president will receive all the necessary information," Peskov said. "Thanks God, the astronauts are alive according to information that we receive, and that’s the most important thing," Peskov told a briefing.

"It’s good that the security systems and the crew worked in a proper manner," he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman did not specify when Chief of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will represent their reports to the president. "It’s clear that Rogozin is apparently busy now: he needs to get information and analyze it."