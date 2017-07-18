Back to Main page
Infortrend Introduces 4U 60-bay Storage to Address Data Growth and Floor Space Challenges

July 18, 9:00 UTC+3

High Density Massive Capacity "EonStor GS 3060" Storage System

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the launch of EonStor GS 3060, a 4U 60-bay unified storage with 12Gb/s SAS host and drive side interfaces. The high density and massive capacity design meets the challenges of rapid data growth and limited data center space in today's business environments.

Accommodating 60 drives in a 4U enclosure, EonStor GS 3060 allows users to optimize data center footprint and raise energy efficiency. Additional scalability up to 900 drives, totaling around 8.8PB in capacity is available with expansion enclosures. The massive capacity supports ample storage provisioning for VM deployment in one system and with its high throughput performance, EonStor GS 3060 is capable of handling demanding applications such as media & entertainment.

Storage performance needs to improve to keep pace with rapid data volume increase. EonStor GS 3060 resolves data transfer bottlenecks by supporting the third generation 12Gb/s SAS interface at both host and drive sides, along with wide-ranging high speed host connectivity options including 8 or 16Gb/s FC, 10 or 40Gb/s iSCSI, 10Gb/s FCoE and 56Gb/s InfiniBand, meeting the most challenging bandwidth and throughput performance requirements.

In addition, EonStor GS 3060 consolidates file, block and object services with native cloud gateway features enabling users to leverage cloud for cost-effective expansion, backup, and archiving. Enterprises can run local SAN/NAS applications while easily integrating and expanding their storage architecture with cloud services including AWS S3, Azure, Google Cloud, and Aliyun.

"EonStor GS 3060 is designed to prepare businesses for the requirements of enormous data growth, limited floor space and demanding workloads both now and in the future," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more about EonStor GS 3060.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Infortrend Technology, Inc. 
Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300 
Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com  
или sales.ap@infortrend.com  

Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov) 
Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309 
Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com  
или sales.ap@infortrend.com

