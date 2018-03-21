Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US ambassador will skip meeting on Skripal case, says embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On March 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman announced that the ministry has invited all the ambassadors accredited in Russia to a meeting on the Skripal case

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman will not attend the meeting on the Skripal case arranged by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Spokesperson at the US embassy Maria Olson told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Japanese top diplomat points out need to verify facts of Skripal case

"The US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will not attend the meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The US Embassy is considering sending a working level participant," she said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the ministry had "invited all the ambassadors accredited in Russia to a meeting with the senior officials and experts of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department" in order to discuss the Skripal case.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and exchanged for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union. London expelled 23 Russian diplomats and announced other restrictive measures against Moscow.

Russia rejected all of the Great Britain’s accusations. In retaliation to the UK’s steps, 23 British diplomats were expelled, the British consulate general in the city of St. Petersburg was closed and the British Council had to shut down its operations in Russia. At the same time, Moscow pointed out that further measures could be taken "should there be any more hostile actions against Russia.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
7
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама